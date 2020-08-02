1/1
On Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Hou Fan answered her Master's call and entered into eternal rest. Her husband, Jaap W. Boosman, CAPT. USNR (Ret.) was by her side. Death was unexpected and attributed to ischemic bowl disease and sepsis.Born in Chungking, China, the youngest daughter of Hou, Twien Sen, a well known feudal warlord. She became a renowned entertainer of Chinese film, stage and song. She met her lifelong soulmate, Ensign Boosman in Hong Kong. It was a mutual love at first sight. After their marriage in the Chinese Christian Church. Yokohama, Japan on November 26, 1961, she moved to the United States and settled in to the Washington DC area. Completely devoted to each other they enjoyed more than 60 years together. In the mid 60's she started and was the sole proprietor of the Georgetown boutique Faniur Fashions. She was a firecracker of a woman with a kind soul, green thumb, vivacious and love of Chinese Literature and arts. She leaves behind to mourn a loving blended family and friends in the United States. Taiwan, Macau and mainland China. May she rest in peace thruough eternity.An Inurnment is scheduled at the Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium for 3 p.m. on October 9, 2020. Open attendance. Memorial contributions in Hou Fan's name may be made to either the Chinese Bible Church of Maryland (www.cbcm.org) or Ambassadors for Christ Inc. (www.afcinc.org)

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
