

Fannie Lillian Miles Bellamy



Passed peacefully on October 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Paul L. Bellamy, Jr., daughter, Nikki D. Bellamy Johnson and son-in-law, David M. Johnson, son, Paul L. Bellamy, III, brother, George Robert Ridley, three grandchildren, Pearis L. Bellamy, Paul L. Bellamy, IV, and Dylan Miles-Bellamy Johnson, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. After graduating with honors from Bennett College in 1958, Lillian taught French and English in Dillon County, South Carolina. The following year she was employed by the Fairfax County School System. Her teaching career began at Luther Jackson and ended with retirement from there. She was an active life member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Zeta Chi Omega Chapter. She was a world traveler and the author of seven nonfiction books. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15, from 11 a.m. until time of Mass, 12 noon, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Road, Vienna, VA 22181. Interment at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042 Share a memory with the family at