

FANNYE NIOSI FIORA (Age 96)



Epifania Terese Niosi Fiora "Terry" passed away June 13, 2019 of natural causes.Terry was born in Washington, D.C. on January 27, 1923 to Cristofero and Gracia Niosi, originally of Gioisa Macea, Sicily. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Mary Lou and Rosemary, and two brothers, Rosario and Joseph. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Lt.Col.Vincent A. Fiora.

She is survived by her children, Judith Kay Gillogly (Hugh), Christopher V. Fiora (Carmella), and Linda F. Taggart (Tom), nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren, and many dear relatives and friends. The family will rteceive friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1 pm to 4 p.m. at PHILIP D.RINALDI FUNERAL SERVICE 9241 Columbia Blvd. Silver Spring, MD 20910 (one block west of Georgia Avenue off Seminary RD.) Mass of Christian burial will be offered at Holy Rosary Catholic Church 595 Third Street N.W. Washington, D.C. 20001 on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.