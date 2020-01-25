

Farry Ernest



Farry York Morrow Ernest born April 29, 1931 passed away on January 22, 2020. Farry was the youngest child of the late Jay and Ruby York. She was married to the late Dupree Morrow and later to the late Bill Ernest. She is survived by her sons Michael (Debbie) and Phil (Lynn) and stepsons, David, Steve (Kathy) and Mark (Ann).

In addition, Farry is survived by her sister, Evelyn (Ray), sister-in law Ann Sims, her grandchildren: Brent and Christa Morrow, Dave Jr and Stephanie Ernest, Brian, Brandon and Bradley Ernest, Mark Jr, Sean and Vincent Ernest.

Farry retired from the Prince Georges County School system where she was a longtime Elementary School Secretary. She became the first female ordained deacon at Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church in Washington, DC, where she was also an avid supporter of the boys' softball teams and served as the scorekeeper. Later, as a member of Camp Springs Baptist Church, she was in the choir and was the children Sunday school teacher. After her move to the Brookridge Retirement Home in Winston-Salem, NC in 2007, she attended Peace Haven Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held at Troutman Funeral Home in Troutman, NC on Saturday January 25, 2020. Services will follow. Burial will be at Iredell Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Farry's name to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home 101 Hospice Ln Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or the SECU Family House in Winston-Salem 1970 Baldwin Ln Winston-Salem, NC 27103.