

FATIMA PLETA MOTOMAL

(Age 67)



Of Alexandria, VA, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in the Philippines, She was a retired medical technologist at Walter Reed Army Hospital. She was a devoted wife, a 2nd mother to her nieces and nephews and cared for her own mother during the last years of her life. Fatima was an excellent cook and enjoyed international travel. She is survived by her loving husband, Victor Casal Motomal and her siblings, Joseph, Sebastian, Noel, Tomas, Socorro and Rosario. The family will greet friends and relatives at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA. from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until 12 noon Wednesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Community, 1427 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302. Interment will follow in Ivy Hill Cemetery. Online condolences and tributes may be offered at