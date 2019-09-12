

FAY LEWIS MUTH (Age 81)



Fay Muth, of Fairfax, passed away on September 9, 2019 at her daughter's home in Springfield, Virginia. Funeral services will be held at Fairfax United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning, September 13, followed by burial at Fairfax Memorial Park.

Fay was born in a small Tennessee town to Angelene and Felix Lewis. She and her parents moved to Clarksville, Tennessee where Fay attended school including Austin Peay University. She met and married the love of her life, Roy William Muth at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and a short time later moved to Augsburg, Germany where her son, Roy Whitman Muth was born. This small family returned to the states, experienced the birth of another child, Leigh, and followed Roy's military career to North Carolina, Hawaii, and both Kansas and Virginia twice. While her husband served two yearlong tours of duty in Vietnam, Fay managed her home and family as a single Mom. Eventually this small family was blessed with a third child, Wendy Lewis while stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. Fay loved her family more than anything and was happiest being at the beach with them. Waikiki and Hilton Head Island were two of her favorite places. She loved her dogs and passed on that affection to each one of her children. She loved history, especially art history, and was a volunteer at the Fairfax Museum for years. She was committed to her faith and the church and was a member of the Fairfax United Methodist Church altar guild for many years. Fay is preceded in death by her husband and son and is survived by her two daughters, Wendy and Leigh, her daughter in law Victoria, son in laws Tourne and Robert, and four grandchildren, Mazie, Olivia, Mason, and Riley. During the last years of Fay's life, she suffered from Alzheimer's Dementia. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alzheimer's research.