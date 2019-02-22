FAY DUTKIN SLOTNICK
Fay Dutkin Slotnick, of Alexandria, VA, died February 20, 2019 from liver cancer, at home and surrounded by her loving family. Originally from Philadelphia, she attended Temple University and then Rutgers Law School. She raised her family in New Jersey and relocated with her husband to Alexandria in 1996. Fay has been a pillar of the Alexandria community, serving as a CASA volunteer, a mentor, a council member's aide, a member of the Alexandria Democratic Committee and its Executive Committee, and on the board for the Friends of the Torpedo Factory. One of her proudest accomplishments was co-founding the Parent Leadership Training Institute in Alexandria and serving as its Executive Director and later Chair of the Board. She also served on the board of the ACLU of Virginia, dedicating her time to fighting for civil liberties. She was a fierce advocate for fairness, diversity, equality, and inclusion. Fay is survived by her husband Jack Slotnick; daughters Phyllis and Jennifer Slotnick; son Steven Lynn (Rebecca); and grandchildren Aaron, Sean, and Sydney Lynn and Jacob Slotnick. Fay has been a positive force in the lives of many and will be truly missed. Memorial services are being planned for Alexandria, VA and in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to https://action.aclu.org/give/support-aclu-of-virginia
