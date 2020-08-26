1/1
FAYE GUNN
1942 - 2020
Rev. Dr. Faye Savage Gunn  
Faye Savage Gunn answered her Master's call and entered into eternal rest August 18, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Born August 23, 1942, in Accomack, Virginia, Faye graduated from Norfolk State with a B.S. in Education and earned a Master of Education, Summa Cum Laude, from Bowie State University. Faye earned a Master of Divinity from the School of Theology at Virginia Union University, Magna Cum Laude. She received a Doctor of Ministry from Wesley Theological Seminary. At Norfolk State, Faye found her future husband, Fred Gunn. They were married in 1957. Rev. Gunn was a faithful servant at Alfred Street Baptist Church and was ordained in 1984. She served as Assistant to the Pastor and had the distinct honor to serve as the first and only female Interim Pastor from January 2007 through April 2008 at Alfred Street. Dr. Gunn loved to spread the gospel and was a sought-after preacher and speaker. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Dr. Gunn leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Fred J. Gunn; two sons, Kelvin J. Gunn (Beverly) and Rodney D. Gunn (Natalie); sister, Marsha Simpkins, brothers, Ivan Savage and Ronald Savage; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 South Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA. Private viewing and funeral on Friday.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
AUG
27
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
