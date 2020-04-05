

Faye McMinn



Née Helen Faye Kondracki, passed away in Newark, DE on December 20, 2019. Widow of LTC John H. McMinn, Sr., USA, Retired, she is survived by her three children, Carole Somerville (Paul), John McMinn (Rita), and Beth McMinn; six grandchildren, Lyn Ostrom (Joel), Jason Hodell (Adrienne), Mac Hodell (Allison), Erika Cotti (Dwayne), Joseph McMinn and Patrick Michels (Andrea); 10 great-grandchildren; and beloved extended family including nieces, nephews and cousins. Faye was devoted to her family.

Born and raised near Pittsburgh, PA, Faye's life took her across the U.S., Japan and Latin America. She was an excellent golfer, bridge player, dancer and baseball player (catcher, no mask). Her abundant family meals, celebratory gatherings and unparalleled love of key lime pie and chocolate are treasured in our family history.

