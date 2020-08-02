1/
FAYE ROBERTS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FAYE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FAYE E. ROBERTS (Age 71)
Peacefully passed on Sunday, July 19, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Faye leaves to cherish her memories her loving children, daughter, Monica (Gerald); son, Malcom; grandchildren, Miley and Maeson; sister, Marsha (Eric); brothers, Windfield; Samuel (Margaret); and Mark (Deshelia), and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives who loved and adored her. On Friday, August 7, 2020, visitation at 9 a.m., and funeral service at 11 a.m., at Marshall- March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD, 20746. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery. www.marshallmarchfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved