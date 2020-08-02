FAYE ROBERTS

FAYE E. ROBERTS (Age 71)
Peacefully passed on Sunday, July 19, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Faye leaves to cherish her memories her loving children, daughter, Monica (Gerald); son, Malcom; grandchildren, Miley and Maeson; sister, Marsha (Eric); brothers, Windfield; Samuel (Margaret); and Mark (Deshelia), and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives who loved and adored her. On Friday, August 7, 2020, visitation at 9 a.m., and funeral service at 11 a.m., at Marshall- March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD, 20746. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery. www.marshallmarchfh.com