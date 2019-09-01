SCHANAMANN



Fayette Christine

Bryan-Schanamann



Fayette Bryan-Schanamann, 75 of Falls Church, Virginia went to be with our Lord on August 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband Raymond; and their nine children, Christine, Perry, Sherry, Stephen, Daniel, Sheryl, Benjamin, Christopher, and Casey. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Fayette was the widow of Army Staff Sargent Perry Browning and of IBEW Master Electrician Daniel Bryan. Fayette was retired after 19 years with the Fairfax County School Food Services and enjoyed it to the fullest doing all the things that she loved, such as serving our Lord in every aspect that she could. She shared her wisdom and experience as a volunteer in the Stephen Ministry, the Grief Support Group, and the church café. Fayette also loved to travel, take long walks and spend time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Services will be held at McLean Bible Church on September 7 at 1 p.m.