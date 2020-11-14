

FEE H. MAR "Fred" (Age 82)

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Gaithersburg, MD. He was born in Canton, China on January 31, 1938, and emigrated to the Washington, DC area in 1953. His career as an Electrical Designer spanned over four decades, working on construction projects such as the Metro subway system and numerous schools across the metropolitan area before retiring in 2005. Fee was a prolific gardener in his spare time, and greatly enjoyed the company of friends and family. He was laid to rest in a private service at Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Kensington, MD. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cecilia, and his children, Edward and Angie.



