FEFRONIA C. TOMPROS (Age 80)
On June 11, 2019, in Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved sister to Ann Kanellopoulos and Angelo Tompros, loving aunt to Dena, Marcus, Aliki, John, Mike, Andy, Paul, Tommy, Tina, Jody and John Michael Tompros. She was preceded in death by her parents, Constantine and Hareklea (nee Skiadas) Tompros. Fifi was born in Washington, DC, and served as an educator for over 30 years within the Montgomery County, MD school system. Everlasting be her memory. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday June 14 at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th St., NW, Washington, DC 20007 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with funeral services to follow. Interment will take place at Glenwood Cemetery in Washington, DC.