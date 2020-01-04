

Félice L. McIntyre



Of Wilmington, NY passed away in the ICU at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, NY on December 23, 2019 at the age of 75.

She was born in Havana, Cuba to Arden E. DuBois and Lucille A. (Wolfe) DuBois on September 23, 1944. Her father serving in the US Foreign Service gave her the opportunity to live in a number of foreign countries as she grew up - Brazil, Honduras, Mexico, and Berlin, Germany before moving to Fairfax, VA, where she graduated from Fairfax High School in 1963. She attended Ohio University where she studied Interior Design, American University where she studied oil painting and North Country Community College where she studied watercolor.

Félice was an accomplished artist excelling in many mediums - oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, and a multitude of crafts. She was particularly noted for her pencil portraits. Her mastery of the culinary arts sated and nourished many of the hearts and stomachs of the North Country. The person who benefitted most from this gift was her husband, Patrick F. McIntyre, whom she married on June 21, 1969 in Fairfax, VA.

She was especially proud, when they moved to Wilmington, NY in 1976, of the fieldstone home she and her husband built by themselves from the footings to the top plate. Her pluck and fortitude were on display in the mixing of 86 cubic yards of cement for the walls and helping to frame out the second floor and pull electric wire throughout the house. Neither one of them had so much as seen a house built before this grand adventure.

She is survived by her husband, Patrick; brother and sister-in-law, Marc and Pat DuBois; her favorite niece and nephew-in-law, Laurel and Steve Riehs; and nephews, David Dubois and wife, Kris; Michael Dubois and wife, Rachel; and Vincent DuBois; and numerous grand nephews and nieces.

Félice will be cremated and be interred near her grandparents in Pleasant View Cemetery in Wilmington. A celebration of her life will take place in the spring.

Please consider making a donation in her memory to the local Salvation Army Office at 4804 S Catherine St, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.

"It's not as important what we leave behind as how we have lived." Found written in the margin of her pocket calendar from 2012.