FELICIA ANN SIMPSON
On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, Felicia Ann Simpson of Forestville, MD, was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Hester M. Proctor; daughter, Cherish Simpson (Terence Trent); brother, Sonny Proctor; three sisters, Pam Carter, Elaine Dukes (Larry) and Tracey Robinson (Dominic); one granddaughter, Saniyah Parks; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment private.