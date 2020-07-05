FELIX CHIDINMA ORUH
On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Felix Chidinma Oruh of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away peacefully. Engineer Felix Chidinma Oruh is survived by his wife Patience Onyedikachi Oruh; two sons, Ezenwa Gabriel Kalu Oruh and Nduka Samuel Ifeanyi Oruh; daughter, Chioma Mary Nwaobiara Oruh; three grandsons, Zaire, Chidinma, Jideofor Oruh; one granddaughter, Bella Oruh. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services. For service and streaming information, please visitwww.stricklandfuneralservices.com