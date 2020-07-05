1/1
FELIX CHIDINMA ORUH
FELIX CHIDINMA ORUH  
On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Felix Chidinma Oruh of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away peacefully. Engineer Felix Chidinma Oruh is survived by his wife Patience Onyedikachi Oruh; two sons, Ezenwa Gabriel Kalu Oruh and Nduka Samuel Ifeanyi Oruh; daughter, Chioma Mary Nwaobiara Oruh; three grandsons, Zaire, Chidinma, Jideofor Oruh; one granddaughter, Bella Oruh. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services. For service and streaming information, please visitwww.stricklandfuneralservices.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
