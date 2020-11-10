On Sunday, November 8, 2020, FELIX PALLIA of Silver Spring, MD. Devoted step-father of Jacques Ebbo and Clement Ebbo. Loving uncle of Elie (Ziza), Danny (Nancy), Riccardo (Cindy) Pallia and the late Robert (surviving, Martha) Pallia. He also is survived by many loving great nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 1 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Please observe all Covid protocols. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Kol Shalom of Annapolis. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.