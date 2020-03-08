The Washington Post

FERDINAND "Fernando" LEMUS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FERDINAND "Fernando" LEMUS.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

FERDINAND LEMUS "Fernando"  
(Age 93)  

On Friday, February 28, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Dora Lemus; father of Mary (Phil), David (Suzel), Martin (Lisa) and Thomas Lemus; brother of Pina Naylor and the late George Lemus; also survived by six grandchildren and many loving family members. Memorial Mass at Riderwood Village Chapel, 3140 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904, on Saturday, March 28, at 11 a.m. A private reception of immediate family will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glaucoma Research Foundation (www.glaucoma.org) or American Macular Degeneration Foundation (www.macular.org).
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.