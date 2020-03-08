FERDINAND LEMUS "Fernando"
(Age 93)
On Friday, February 28, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Dora Lemus; father of Mary (Phil), David (Suzel), Martin (Lisa) and Thomas Lemus; brother of Pina Naylor and the late George Lemus; also survived by six grandchildren and many loving family members. Memorial Mass at Riderwood Village Chapel, 3140 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904, on Saturday, March 28, at 11 a.m. A private reception of immediate family will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glaucoma Research Foundation (www.glaucoma.org
) or American Macular Degeneration Foundation (www.macular.org
).