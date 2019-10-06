The Washington Post

Service Information
Fereydoun Said Moghtader "Fred" (Age 81)  

Died Monday September 16, 2019 at his home in Bethesda, MD surrounded by loving family. He grew up in Tehran graduating from Firooz Bahram High School and then earning an undergraduate degree from University of Nebraska and a graduate degree from Rutgers University. He pursued a successful career in corporate finance with Manufactures Hannover in New York City and then in industry with United Technologies in Hartford, CT. He retired to the Boston area and Naples, Florida before coming to Bethesda for the last years of his life.
 
Fereydoun is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Maureen Castle Moghtader; his children Lailee Moghtader and Paul Moghtader and their spouses, who he loved as his own; as well as several brothers, nieces and nephews. Fereydoun will be missed by scores of extended family and friends who relied on his wise council and support throughout their lives.
 
Services will be announced at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Fereydoun's memory or to a .
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2019
