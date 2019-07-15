The Washington Post

FERN BAGUIDY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FERN BAGUIDY.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
805 Wayne Avenue
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Fern Damien Baguidy, JR.  
(Age 58)  

On Friday, July 12, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved son of the late Fern Baguidy, Sr. and Lucille Young Baguidy; brother of Maryse Horblitt (Stephen), Elsie Baguidy and Jean-Robert Baguidy. Also survived by his loving cousins. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, July 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 805 Wayne Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.