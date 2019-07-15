Fern Damien Baguidy, JR.
(Age 58)
On Friday, July 12, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved son of the late Fern Baguidy, Sr. and Lucille Young Baguidy; brother of Maryse Horblitt (Stephen), Elsie Baguidy and Jean-Robert Baguidy. Also survived by his loving cousins. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, July 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 805 Wayne Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312