JACKSON Fern Elizabeth Jackson Died in her sleep peacefully Valentine's Day February 14, 2019 in Florida at her son's house in Florida at 92 years young. Her long struggle with cardiovascular disease was lost. Born on January 26, 1927 in Toronto Canada, Fern Elizabeth Wise grew up in the Wesley United Church of Toronto, believing strongly in Christian morals and beliefs. She was very active in the church, especially in the youth group, which is where she met her life-long partner Walter G. Jackson, five years her senior. After WWII, they were married August 14, 1954 at Wesley United Church of Toronto. Fern was always active in a church. In Vienna it was Vienna Presbyterian Church she centered around, finding friends easily. While in Winchester she was active in Redlands Methodist Church until it was too hard to go. Fern's love for sports began at an early age. She became a very good badminton player, as well as swimmer. Her favorite activities were playing tennis, swimming and drinking tea. Fern was a gold-medal winner for the Senior Olympics for Northern Virginia. She was a very determined woman, which was demonstrated by the fact she was the first woman in Canada to wear a bikini, which caused quite a stir. Fern's most endearing quality was her smile, which was directly connected to her heart. Anyone who knew Fern - neighbors who passed by, people at the bank or stores - all loved to see Fern because that direct connection from her smile to her heart was sincerely felt. She was always in a good mood. The nurses fought over who would get to take care of her. And if they made her tea right, she loved them. If they couldn't make the tea right, it wouldn't go well. Fern loved the outdoors. Family camping trips were both some of the family's fondest memories and some of the family's not so fond memories. Her love for the outdoors, and more specifically water, was paramount. It was not uncommon on a Sunday drive to get out and go swimming in a stream. Many weekends were spent at Beaver Dam swimming and jumping off cliffs. At one point she demonstrated Crocodile Dundee qualities protecting her family from an approaching water moccasin while her four boys were swimming in a stream. She was spinning that snake over her head by the tail screaming and not sure what to do next. Fern was always quick with a joke which would always let you know how she felt. The quickness for which she could deliver a witty return did not diminish in her age. People young and old loved to stop by, laugh and joke. Fern was the wife of Walter G. Jackson (deceased 1986). She had four sons almost one year apart: Robert Laurence Jackson, Steven Alfred Jackson (deceased), Paul Kevin Wise Jackson, and Colin Douglas Jackson. She is survived by five grandchildren: Nicole Jackson, Sabrina Jackson, Daniele Jackson, Taylor Jackson and Freesia Jackson. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Zachary, Jason, Justyna and Torrin. Fern will be missed by many. Memorial Services will be on Saturday May 18th 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Redlands Methodist Church 6540 North Frederick Pike Cross Junction, VA 22625. Reception to follow.

