

Ferris Eugene George, Sr.

"Bo" (Age 85)



Entered into eternal life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home in Bowie, Maryland surrounded by family.

Bo was born in Swainsboro, Georgia to Mary Lou and Eugene George. He grew up on his family farm and was drawn back to his childhood home often throughout his life. He moved to Washington, DC to join his parents when he was a teenager and worked as a master plumber and general contractor, forming his own company in 1970 and retiring in 1992. He was devoted to his faith and was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Bo married on October 20, 1956, the love of his life, Joan Elizabeth and together they were proud parents of six children: Dr. Ferris George, Jr (Rita), Timothy George (Tonia), Gregory George, Dr. Dennis George (deceased), Jeffrey George (Melinda) and Maryanne Gorham (Mike). His family was the center of his life. He is survived by his wife, five children, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Dennis, his parents, Mary Lou and Eugene, his siblings, James and Gerry.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Lanham, MD on February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation immediately following service. .

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in Bo's honor, please consider the American Diabetes Association.