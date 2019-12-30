

FINOLA PHILOMENA O'DONNELL "FIONNUALA"



On Friday, December 27, 2019, Finola "Fionnuala" Philomena O'Donnell, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away peacefully. Fionnuala Dunne was born on December 22, 1937 in Dublin, Ireland to Anastasia and Patrick Dunne. She immigrated to America in 1962 where she became the beloved wife of Michael M. O'Donnell of Co. Galway, Ireland, who predeceased her in 1998. Finola was the loving mother of Caroline Carbone (Michael), Lorraine Palmer (Grant), Ursula Schaefer, and Deirdre Rommelmeyer (Craig); devoted grandmother of Gabrielle, Brandon, Julianna, Ryan, Michael, Carson, Victoria, Nicholas, Andrew, Katharine, Nathaniel and William. She is survived by her brother Alphonso Dunne and sister Rita Hennessey of Dublin, Ireland. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law Thomas Schaefer and her siblings Gerard Dunne, Patrick Dunne, Bridget Noonan, Kathleen Allen and John Dunne. She is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.

Finola's life was defined by her deep faith in God, loyalty to family and love for both her native Ireland and her adopted country of America.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, Maryland. Visitation prior to mass, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment immediately following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.