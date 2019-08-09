

FITZHUGH BRYARLY CHRISTIAN BROWN



Fitzhugh Bryarly Christian Brown, 84, of Washington DC, formerly of Winchester, VA., on Friday, August 2, 2019, peacefully transitioned at her home, after a battle with multiple medical conditions.

She was born on August 10, 1934 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late George Marshall Christian and Sidney Edmonia Washington Christian.

She was married to Harry Brown who preceded her in death, alone with her seven siblings.

She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Brenda and Susan Marie Brown both of Washington, DC and a host of other relatives, church family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday August 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester, VA., with Rev. Theresa Bell. Family will receive friends one hour before service at the church. Interment will be in Orrick Cemetery in Winchester, VA.

In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Washington Home and Community Hospice at www.theWashingtonhome.org/donate

Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to

Cartwright Funeral Home

Winchester, VA