FITZROY ELLINGTON MILLS
Of Takoma Park, MD, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 after a long illness. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 54 years, Barbara; son, Michael; three granddaughters; one great-grandson; two sisters; two brothers; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 7005 Piney Branch Rd. NW, Washington, DC, viewing 9 a.m. service 10 a.m. Interment St. Paul's Rock Creek Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.