FJ "FRED" LEONACH
F. J. Lenoach (Age 88)  Army Officer, Training Director  
"If you don't use it, you'll lose it."   F.J. "Fred' Lenoach, from Springfield, VA, left the game of life due to complications from COVID on September 5, 2020. He was a retired Army Lt. Colonel and former Department of Army Civilian Training Director and a native of Long Island, NY. Commissioned in the Army upon graduation from Cornell University, he served 20 years with the Corps of Engineers until 1973. Among his assignments were Installation Engineer of Long Binh, Vietnam, Army Chief of Mission in Guinea, West Africa, and Post Engineer of Fort Belvoir. His decorations include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and the Legion of Merit. After retiring from the Army, he obtained a MS in teaching from American University and in 1974 joined the Department of Army as a civilian trainer. Upon his second retirement in 1995, Fred was the Chief of Training for the National Capital Region's Army Civilian Personnel. An avid runner, he competed in numerous distance races including the Boston and Marine Corps marathons. He also was a soccer enthusiast and served as player/manager for the Springfield team of the Northern Virginia Coaches league for over 30 years and ROMEO senior team until his 80s. Fred spent his retirement years writing and attempting to improve treatment and compensation of minority and all college athletes by NCAA. He is predeceased by his wife, Joan Anderson Lenoach. He was a devoted father to five children: Susan, Ronald, Raymond, Joseph and James, 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery and celebration of life will be sometime in 2021. Friends and family can e-mail mssspk@msn.com to receive notification.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
