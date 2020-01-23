Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLORA "Mimi" HARPER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Flora Harper "Mimi"

Mimi Harper, age 97, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 in her apartment at Ingleside at Rock Creek in Washington, DC. She was born in New York City on October 11, 1922 to Florence Bridges, a violinist, and Tadao Wikawa, a Japanese banker and financier, one of a private group of "friends of peace" who attempted to stave off war between the U.S. and Japan through unofficial channels. Mimi spent most of her childhood in Tokyo, attending the American School, until her return to New York in 1938 where she started Barnard College at age 16. After obtaining her M.A. from Columbia University, Mimi started her career at Mount Vernon Junior College in Washington, DC where she was Academic Dean and lecturer. In 1953, Mimi was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study in Japan. After retiring from Mount Vernon, she founded a consulting firm that worked with colleges and universities on funding for institutional and individual faculty projects. Mimi was married for 41 years to Robert "Bob" Harper, a Washington psychotherapist and author, who predeceased her in 2004. Mimi and Bob lived in DC's Palisades neighborhood and had a second home in Rockport, Massachusetts where Mimi was a longtime supporter of the Rockport Chamber Music Festival, serving on the Board of Rockport Music for many years. Mimi was passionate about classical music and frequently attended performances offered by the Kennedy Center, Music at Dumbarton Oaks, and Phillips Music. She and Bob also loved theater and would frequently travel to London for a week of performances. Brilliant, cultured and witty, Mimi possessed perfect pitch, a discerning palate (except for raw fish, which she abhorred), exquisite taste in art and ceramics, and a passion for white orchids and her extensive Japanese garden. She is survived by her stepsons, Robert B. "Link" Harper of Philadelphia, John P. Harper of New York, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. There will be a concert dedicated to Mimi this summer at Rockport Music and any gifts of sympathy can be made in her name to Rockport Music. There will be no funeral services.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 23, 2020

