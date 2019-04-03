Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLORENCE ALBAUGH.



FLORENCE ELIZABETH ALBAUGH

(Age 95)



Florence Elizabeth Bayliss Albaugh, passed away on March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul Albaugh, Jr. for 69 years. A longtime resident of Alexandria, she was born March 19, 1924 in Charlottesville, VA. She worked for VEPCO and in the Federal Government, from which she retired after 25 years of service in the Army Finance Office.

She was very active in the community, attending both the Del Ray and the Washington Street UMC, including singing in the choir for over 20 years and serving on the UMC Board, Finance Committee. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women's Club, serving as the local President, and particularly enjoyed the conferences. She was also active in the Alexandria Women's Club and the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary.

Florence is survived by her husband, Paul and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5 at 12 p.m. at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home in Alexandria, VA. An interment at Mt. Comfort Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, Alexandria Corps.