FLORENCE COBLE

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Turner Memorial AME Church
7201 16th Place
Hyattsville, MD
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Turner Memorial AME Church
7201 16th Place
Hyattsville, MD
View Map
Notice
FLORENCE COBLE (Age 84)  

Florence Coble, of Washington, DC, transitioned from earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, James Coble; daughters, Linda Foxx and Michelle Coble-Lynn (Eric); son, Mark Coble; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Turner Memorial AME Church, 7201 16th Place, Hyattsville, MD 20783. Visitation at 10 a.m., Service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2020
