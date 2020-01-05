FLORENCE COBLE (Age 84)
Florence Coble, of Washington, DC, transitioned from earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, James Coble; daughters, Linda Foxx and Michelle Coble-Lynn (Eric); son, Mark Coble; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Turner Memorial AME Church, 7201 16th Place, Hyattsville, MD 20783. Visitation at 10 a.m., Service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.