

FLORENCE FERN DUVALL



Florence Fern Duvall, a long-time resident of Hyattsville, MD, and a former federal government employee, died on January 5, 2020 in Clive, IA. She was 94.

A native of Washington, DC, Mrs. Duvall graduated from McKinley High School in 1944. During her senior year, she was a volunteer on weekends at the old Dodge Hotel near Union Station where she sewed patches and insignia on servicemen's uniforms.

Mrs. Duvall began her government service at the Maritime Commission, where she worked for four years. After raising her family, she returned to government service, joining the US Department of Agriculture in Beltsville. There, she was a management assistant for 29 years in the real property branch of the Agricultural Research Service, retiring in 1991.

Mrs. Duvall was active for many years in her church, Ager Road United Methodist in Hyattsville, and was a volunteer for Meals On Wheels. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and bird watching.

She leaves two sons, Owen W (Julia) Duvall of Clive, IA, and Randall W Duvall of Elkridge, MD; two grandchildren, Victoria E (Jon) Dinsdale of Reinbeck, IA, and David O Duvall of Manheim, Germany, and two great-grandchildren. She will be buried in Glenwood Cemetery in Washington.