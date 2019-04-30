FLORENCE FEINBERG
On Sunday, April 28, 2019 of Rockville, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Harry Feinberg; devoted mother of Michael Robin Feinberg and Carole Kutner (Alex); loving grandmother of Keven, Michelle, and Joshua; cherished great-grandmother of Conner, Sarah, Kylie, Evan, and Rachel. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 30, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.