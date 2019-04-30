The Washington Post

On Sunday, April 28, 2019 of Rockville, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Harry Feinberg; devoted mother of Michael Robin Feinberg and Carole Kutner (Alex); loving grandmother of Keven, Michelle, and Joshua; cherished great-grandmother of Conner, Sarah, Kylie, Evan, and Rachel. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 30, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 30, 2019
