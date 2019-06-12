FLORENCE FISHER (Age 106)
On June 8, 2019; loving wife of the late Charles Fisher; devoted mother of Lewis (Phyllis) and Matthew Fisher; adoring grandmother of David Fisher; beloved matriach of the extended Kantor family, and friends of many. World War II
Veteran serving with the Red Cross in U.S. Army
hospitals in the European theatre. Services will be held Wednesday, June 12 at 12 noon at Young Israel Shomrai Emunah, 1132 Arcola Ave., Silver Spring, MD with interment to follow at B'nai Israel Cemetery, Oxon Hill, MD. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.