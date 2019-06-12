The Washington Post

FLORENCE FISHER

On June 8, 2019; loving wife of the late Charles Fisher; devoted mother of Lewis (Phyllis) and Matthew Fisher; adoring grandmother of David Fisher; beloved matriach of the extended Kantor family, and friends of many. World War II Veteran serving with the Red Cross in U.S. Army hospitals in the European theatre. Services will be held Wednesday, June 12 at 12 noon at Young Israel Shomrai Emunah, 1132 Arcola Ave., Silver Spring, MD with interment to follow at B'nai Israel Cemetery, Oxon Hill, MD. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on June 12, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
