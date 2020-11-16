On Saturday, November 14, 2020 Florence Golden of Rock-ville, MD passed away surrounded by her loving family. Born July, 7,1925 in Czechoslovakia, eldest of six children, survivor of Auschwitz and Zal Reichenbach. She was known for her joyful personality, care for others and love of baking. She was famous for her Apple Cake. She was an inspiration to her family and friends. Beloved widow of Harold Golden, she is survived by her daughters: Pearl (Gary Lake) and Harriet (Richard Smith); granddaughters, Rebecca, Marissa, Laura, Jill, Lauren, Jenna and great-grandchildren: Chase, Eloise, Arie, Jacob, Sophie. A private funeral will take place Monday at Judean Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to JSSA or the Holocaust Memorial Museum. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.