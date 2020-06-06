FLORENCE HUNTER
Florence E. Hunter  
On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Mrs. Florence E. Hunter transitioned from labor to reward. She joins her mother; Augusta Branch, sister; Lena Branch, and loving daughter; Barbara Hines-Randolph in eternal rest. She's survived by her sister; Ora V. Burns; grandchildren, Ronald (April) Hines, Donald, Amedeo (Stephanie), Ashley Jr., Michael, and Sheila (James) May and a host of family and friends. A private burial service will be held at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 6, 2020.
