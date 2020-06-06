Or Copy this URL to Share



Florence E. Hunter

On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Mrs. Florence E. Hunter transitioned from labor to reward. She joins her mother; Augusta Branch, sister; Lena Branch, and loving daughter; Barbara Hines-Randolph in eternal rest. She's survived by her sister; Ora V. Burns; grandchildren, Ronald (April) Hines, Donald, Amedeo (Stephanie), Ashley Jr., Michael, and Sheila (James) May and a host of family and friends. A private burial service will be held at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11 a.m.



