

Florence Kelly "Flossie"

Of Washington DC, formerly of Scranton PA, passed on September 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Daughter of Attorney Edward J. Kelly and Mary Efrum Kelly; preceded in death by her beloved sisters Mary Ruth Kelly Yevitz, Ellen Downey Kelly and brother Edward Joseph Kelly. Devoted aunt of Elizabeth, Edward, Thomas and Francis Kelly. Flossie was an Honors graduate of Marywood University, class of 1952, and went on to a distinguished career with the US Department of Agriculture, where she earned several awards during her 40 years of service. Flossie was a proud member of the Manor House chapter of the Daughters of The American Revolution. Her service as Vice Chair for Member Registration was recognized with a commendation in 1989. She was a devout parishioner of the Church of the Annunciation in Washington DC. Flossie enjoyed vacationing with her extended family and friends in the summer cottage in Lake Ariel PA, and enjoyed the bowling leagues in Georgetown. Viewing will be held at Jennings-Calvey Funeral Services from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Friday September 11, followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Snows Parish, Clarks Summit. A celebration of Flossie's life for family and friends will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Interment will be at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Flossie's care has been entrusted to the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc.,111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.



