

FLORENCE GERTRUDE KUIPERS



January 27, 1921 - September 6, 2019

On Friday, September 6, 2019 of Washington, DC. Florence lived a life marked by passion for language, scholarship, and Christian education. After being recruited as a graduate student, she worked as a Slavic Languages expert starting in 1943 with NSA. She published several grammar books on Bulgarian, Hungarian, and Serbo-Croatian. After retiring from NSA, she completed a PhD in Linguistics at Georgetown University in 1983. As a member of Wycliffe Bible Translators, she worked on the translation of the New Testament in the Turoyo dialect of Syrian Aramaic. Florence encouraged others to pursue excellence in Christian education through generous gifts, such as the scholarship under her name at Calvin University, awarded yearly to a student of minority ethnicity. Calvin named her a Distinguished Alumna. She was an early champion for women's rights and equality in the church. She is survived by two in-laws, Lorraine Kuipers (wife of brother George Kuipers) and Gerald Talen (husband of sister Emma Kuipers Talen). She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.