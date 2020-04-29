

FLORENCE T. LANG



Florence Lang of Rockville, MD passed away from complications of cancer on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her residence. She was 85. Florence attended Mt. Sinai Hospital School of Nursing in New York where she earned an R.N degree. She married Gerald S. Lang and together they had five sons, Jeffrey, Andrew, Corey, Michael, and Steven. Florence last worked as an Occupational Health Nurse for Safeway and before that in various hospitals. Florence was a loving wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. One of Florence's passions with her family was Redskins' games, and Mahjong with the girls. Florence is survived by her husband, Gerald and her five sons and loving daughters-in-law, and her 12 grandchildren, Garrett, Adam, Ashley, Tyler, Brandon, Darryl, Joshua, Kyle, Allyson, Megan, Jakob, and Lexi. Before her condition worsened, she learned that a 13th grandchild would be arriving in November! Florence was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Fox and her parents, Leo and Anna Fox. A private graveside service will be held for family only on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Memorial donations may be made in Florence's name to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.