FLORENCE LEE
Florence Marie Lee  
Florence M. Lee passed peacefully Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Lisner Louise Hurt Home. Florence was a resident of the District of Columbia for the last 55 years. She was born in Philadelphia to Henry and Willoby Slappy on February 20, 1921. She was a faithful member of Emory United Methodist Church on Georgia Avenue in the District of Columbia. Even though she had no children, she nurtured and cared for many acolytes during her years at Emory. She was active in the United Methodist Women and the Board of Child Care. She was a clerk at Kann's department store until it closed in the 70's. Her husband, Andrew Lee, predeceased her. She is survived by family and friends, but none more so than her Emory Church Family who for the last 20 years have been responsible for her care and well-being. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012, followed by a graveside service at Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington, DC. www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
