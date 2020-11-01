1/1
FLORENCE "DOLLY" MATTHEWS
FLORENCE MATTHEWS  "Dolly"  
Peacefully entered her eternal rest Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She is survived by three daughters, Wilhelmina Matthews, Lita Louis Matthews and Ardell Payne (Elwood). As matriarch of the family she also leaves her grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, nieces; nephews; a host of extended family and friends.A celebration of life and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 15th and V Street NW, Washington, DC. Wake 10 a.m. followed by Mass 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. (Mask Required for All services ). Arrangements by McGuire. www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Wake
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
