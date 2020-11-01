Peacefully entered her eternal rest Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She is survived by three daughters, Wilhelmina Matthews, Lita Louis Matthews and Ardell Payne (Elwood). As matriarch of the family she also leaves her grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, nieces; nephews; a host of extended family and friends.A celebration of life and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 15th and V Street NW, Washington, DC. Wake 10 a.m. followed by Mass 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.). Arrangements by McGuire.