FLORENCE MATTHEWS

A faithful member Saint Monica Ladies Auxiliary #140, KSJI, Washington, DC Florence Matthews passed on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Services will be Friday, November 6, 3020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 15th & V. St., NW, Wake 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. (Mask Required). Margaret A. Green, President Inez P. Robinson Recording Secy.



