FLORENCE B. MITCHELL "Flo"
Passed peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Devoted wife of Oliver Mitchell, loving mother of Constance L. Crawford, Cynthia L. Crawford and Tamara M. Dixon (Norman); grandmother of Richard "Rickly" L. Howerton, Ryan L. Howerton and Carrie A. Bonds Kendall; niece of Florence Duckett, Shirley Galloway, and Leon Galloway; aunt of David Johnson, Richard D. Horton and Garrett Horton; cousins, special relative, and friend of Lamont Howerton, Caroline Horton, Dale Vester, Carolyn Olds (David), Capital Cardiology family, Class of 1962, Wiley H. Bates High School and a host of friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Calvin Galloway and Arbutus Duckett, and sister Evelyn Johnson.A wake will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, 10 a.m. until 12 noon, at The Peoples Community Baptist Church, 31 Norwood Road, Silver Spring, MD. Streaming from church website www.tpcbc.org. Interment Gate of Heavenwww.mcguire-services.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.