FLORENCE "Flo" MITCHELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FLORENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FLORENCE B. MITCHELL "Flo"  
Passed peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Devoted wife of Oliver Mitchell, loving mother of Constance L. Crawford, Cynthia L. Crawford and Tamara M. Dixon (Norman); grandmother of Richard "Rickly" L. Howerton, Ryan L. Howerton and Carrie A. Bonds Kendall; niece of Florence Duckett, Shirley Galloway, and Leon Galloway; aunt of David Johnson, Richard D. Horton and Garrett Horton; cousins, special relative, and friend of Lamont Howerton, Caroline Horton, Dale Vester, Carolyn Olds (David), Capital Cardiology family, Class of 1962, Wiley H. Bates High School and a host of friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Calvin Galloway and Arbutus Duckett, and sister Evelyn Johnson.A wake will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, 10 a.m. until 12 noon, at The Peoples Community Baptist Church, 31 Norwood Road, Silver Spring, MD. Streaming from church website www.tpcbc.org. Interment Gate of Heavenwww.mcguire-services.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Wake
10:00 - 12:00 PM
The Peoples Community Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved