Florence Craig Myers (Age 90)
On Monday, March 2, 2020. The devoted mother of Anita Myers Stewart (Willie), Grace L. Bell, and Lydia McCoy (John). The beloved grandmother of Troy Stewart (Demetra), Todd Stewart, Tyrone Stewart (Bianca), and Jennifer Myers. She is survived by 10 great-grandchildren, brother, Morris Craig, sister, Evelyn Craig and a host of relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10 from 9 a.m. until service time 11 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 2914 Bladensburg Road, NE Washington, DC. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Ralph Williams II Funeral Service, P.A. 301-262-2387.