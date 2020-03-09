The Washington Post

FLORENCE MYERS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLORENCE MYERS.
Service Information
Ralph Williams Ii Funeral Service Pa
6503 Old Branch Ave
Temple Hills, MD
20748
(301)-262-2387
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Horeb Baptist Church
2914 Bladensburg Road, NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Horeb Baptist Church
2914 Bladensburg Road, NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Florence Craig Myers (Age 90)  

On Monday, March 2, 2020. The devoted mother of Anita Myers Stewart (Willie), Grace L. Bell, and Lydia McCoy (John). The beloved grandmother of Troy Stewart (Demetra), Todd Stewart, Tyrone Stewart (Bianca), and Jennifer Myers. She is survived by 10 great-grandchildren, brother, Morris Craig, sister, Evelyn Craig and a host of relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10 from 9 a.m. until service time 11 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 2914 Bladensburg Road, NE Washington, DC. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Ralph Williams II Funeral Service, P.A. 301-262-2387.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.