FLORENCE C. NOKES "Tina"
On Friday, March 6, 2020. Loving wife of the late Robert Lee Nokes "Bobby"; devoted mother of Lawrence, Ronald, Mary, April, and Marcia. Also survived by 11 grand and two great- grandchildren; one daughter-in-law; three sons-in-law and other loving relatives and friends. Service will be held on Friday, March 20, 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Holy Trinity Worship Center, 4628 Minnesota Avenue, N.E., Washington, DC. Interment Tippetts Hill Cemetery, Sterling VA. Arrangements by Hedgman Funeral Service