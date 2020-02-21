Rev. FLORENCE Y. OLIVER
Entered into eternal life on Friday, February 14, 2020. Beloved mother of Dr. Pamela Davis, Ivan Oliver (Katina) and Gregory A. Davis (Kim). Also survived by grandchildren, January, Jasmine, Jessica, Jaisalexis, Gloria, Tyler, Tierra, Tristan, Phillip, Curtis and Chante; great-grandchildren, Aidan, Ava, Asher, Alexander and Aurora; and a host of other relatives and many friends. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, February 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Cemetery. Arrangements by HODGES & EDWARDS.