SCHOENFELD FLORENCE HOLLEMAN SCHOENFELD Florence Holleman Schoenfeld of Washington, D.C., beloved mother of Richard Holleman Schoenfeld (Hunter), Mary Schoenfeld Gordon (Stephen), and mother-in-law of Cabell Smith Schoenfeld, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Florence was predeceased by her dearly loved husband John Short Reid Schoenfeld, son John Reid Schoenfeld and brother Vernon Wilson Holleman, Jr. "Gra Gra" was the proud grandmother of Ashley Schoenfeld, Stephen Gordon, Jr., Richard H. Schoenfeld, Jr. (Bethea), Cameron Schoenfeld, Holly Gordon Katkish (Chris) and Anne Mercer Schoenfeld. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Betsy Holleman Burke (Barlow), Bobbie Bergesen Riedel (Bill), Josephine Schoenfeld, and brother-in-law Scott Schoenfeld (Andrea) and a host of nieces and nephews. Florence was born on August 5, 1928 in Jackson, Mississippi, the daughter of Vernon Wilson Holleman, Sr. and Lilian Sillers. After living in New York City for two years, she moved with her parents to Chevy Chase, Maryland when she was five years old. The Washington, D.C. area was her home for the rest of her life. She graduated from Sidwell Friends School in 1947 and Randolph Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, Virginia in 1951. Upon graduation, she worked briefly for the State Department. Florence was unconditional in her devotion to her family and the instrumental person in the middle of a very large circle of family and friends all of whom she enthusiastically hosted at countless numbers of holidays, weddings and other special events. Many have spoken about the refuge they found with her in her home during difficult times. She was a long-time member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Chevy Chase, Maryland and a dedicated Sunday School teacher for over 40 years. In addition, she volunteered tirelessly at numerous schools and organizations. She was a member of the Chevy Chase Club. Those that were fortunate enough to know Florence were graced by her warmth, dignity, kindness and Southern charm. She was the penultimate lady. She never said a negative word about anyone and was always eager to draw from others their good news or fortune. While she will be greatly missed by so many, she will never be forgotten because she has given us all a beautiful example of how one should love and respond to others throughout life. Friends are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.at the Little Sanctuary at St. Albans School in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest Hills of DC at 4901 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20008 or to the Holleman Scholarship Fund at St. Albans School at Massachusetts and Wisconsin Avenues, NW, Washington, DC 20016. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 7, 2019

