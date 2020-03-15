Florence Davis Snowden (Age 95)
August 10, 1924 - March 5, 2020
Florence Davis Snowden of Silver Spring, Maryland passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in Montgomery County, Maryland and was married to her late husband, Clark Russell Snowden for 30 years. Florence is survived by her beloved daughter, Audrey Hopkins (Melvin); two sisters-in-law, Naomi Selby, and Mary Garrett; a devoted niece, Anita Walker (Philip); and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Family will receive friends at Sharp Street United Methodist Church, 1310 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Sandy Spring, MD 20860 on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Ash Memorial Cemetery, 18634 Chandler Mill Road, Sandy Spring, Maryland 20860.