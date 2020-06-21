FLORENCE ST. JOHN

Dr. Florence Parrish St. John
Passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 with help from zoom surrounded by family. She was an American writer, a federal agency administrator, and the proud widow of two US generals. Yearly, she presented the Brigadier General Noel F. Parrish Award, the most prestigious award given by the Tuskegee Airmen Inc., an award established in honor of her husband Noel F. Parrish's efforts to desegregate his troops and improve community relations.Born and raised in Greenville, Mississippi, Dr. Parrish was the daughter of the late Victor Amos and Martha Buchannan Denslow and sister to the late Victor A. Denslow. She worked as a much-loved music teacher in Gulfport MS before moving to Washington, DC. where she earned a doctor of education in human resources from George Washington University and began a career as a leader in the Department of Interior. As a result of the global nature of her work she traveled abroad extensively and lived in Okinawa and Kunsan, Republic of Korea.She is survived by son, Joseph N. Tucker of Dallas, TX, son, F. Steven Tucker of Bel Air, MD; step-son, Brian St. John of Costa Rica; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.Preceded in death by husbands, Joseph N. Tucker Jr., B.G. Noel F. Parrish, M.G. Adrian St. John; son, James D. Tucker; stepson, Adrian St. John III; and one grandson.Celebration of her life will be virtual; date and time to be determined. If you wish to be included please send an email to srgt001@yahoo.com.Memorial contributions may be made to Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.