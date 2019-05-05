

Florence M. (Comings) Vavoudis

"Connie" (Age 97)



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the comfort of her home.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls, Vermont. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Richford.

Visitation will be held on Friday, at Spears Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through