FLORENCE "CONNIE" VAVOUDIS

Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls
96 Dickinson Ave. P.O. Box 396
Enosburg Falls, VT
05450
(802)-933-4408
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Florence M. (Comings) Vavoudis  
"Connie" (Age 97)  

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls, Vermont. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Richford.
Visitation will be held on Friday, at Spears Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through

Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2019
