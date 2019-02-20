Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Weatherford.



FLORENCE R. WEATHERFORD



Florence R. Weatherford, 81, of Alexandria, died February 17, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 20, 1937 to Rasco G. and Eleanor M. (Hollinger) Morrison in Virginia. She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Garnett B. Weatherford, Sr.; children, Garnett B. Weatherford, Jr. and Elaine M. Eldridge.

She is survived by her children, Stephen W. Weatherford, Sr. (Deborah), and John G. Weatherford, Sr. (Alice); grandchildren, Stephen W. Weatherford, Jr. (Amy), Jennifer Roberts (Michael), Cynthia Ramirez, Christine Lamar (Sean), Carolyn Adams (Frank), Lisa Bailey (James), John G., Jr., Tancy M., and Ashley M. Weatherford, Richard L. and Stephanie Eldridge; great grandchildren, Alex (Angie), Jacob, Joshua, Sean and Eli, Brittany B. Jackson, Rachel, Matthew, Kristen Stewart, Alexander Adams, and James Bailey.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Cunningham Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron St. Alex VA 22314. A Life Celebration service will be held at the funeral home 11 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, followed by interment at National Memorial Park 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042.