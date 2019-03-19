Florida V. Ford
On Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Oxon Hill, MD. Mother of Gary Ford and Rosalyn Hillary. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, many relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S. Alfred St., Alexandria VA 22314 on Thursday, March 21 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Howard John Wesley, Pastor. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Inc.